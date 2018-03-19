MoHRE implements part-time contract system

The system will allow employees, both UAE nationals and foreign workers, to work in first and second level skilled jobs for more than one employer, after acquiring permission from the ministry and without having to obtain an approval from their original employer or another employer, according to specific terms.

The move is an implementation of a resolution issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to adopt a part-time contract system. The ministry will still continue the part of the current system that allows employers and employees to work together, according to a contract for a specific period of time or without specifying the period.

Al Hamli said that the new system will promote flexibility in the labour market and fulfil the needs of employers, based on the availability of employees in the labour market and reduce dependence on foreign workers. Part-time contract workers must now work less than eight hours per day and should get a minimum of one day per week off.

He also pointed out that the part-time contracts can reduce labour costs, especially with regards to employees who are already in the country.

The resolution obliges workers to perform their duties according to labour regulations applied by the Ministry, except for their number of working hours. They must also provide a written acknowledgement of such obligations.

The resolution stipulates that a part-time contract cannot be changed into a full-time contract unless it is terminated.