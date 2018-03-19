Mohammed bin Rashid attends Chief Happiness and Positivity Officers graduation

His Highness said during the graduation ceremony of second batch of "Chief Happiness and Positivity Officers", that preparing future leaders who are able to make positive impact in government and society is part of a new approach in the UAE that aims to empower and develop people’s abilities, to effectively participate in achieving future visions. He also said chief happiness officers have a key role to activate happiness and quality of life, as well as disseminate this culture in their establishments, and make it a way of life.

"The UAE has established new model of building capabilities and qualifying leaders who will work on developing government work, make the leap in happiness level and quality of life in the society. We believe that building capabilities in happiness, positivity and quality of life is a key in disseminating this culture, awareness and execute it across government entities," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We trust in our national cadres, and we expect these happiness officers to achieve the objectives of UAE Vision 2021, and UAE Centennial 2071, so the UAE to be the best in the world, and its people are the happiest," he added.

The second batch included 60 participants representing 48 local and federal entities. The graduates have completed an extensive five-month training programme that was divided into five parts: The science of happiness and positivity, mental alertness, happy team leadership, happiness and policies in government work, and measuring happiness.

The training programme is the first of its kind regionally and internationally and is the only accredited programme for training Chief Happiness and Positivity Officers.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing.