ERC continues food aid distribution to As Silw District, Yemen

ERC teams on Sunday distributed hundreds of food parcels at the Sheikh Moussa Mosque in the village of Al Sharaf in the As Silw District of Taiz, as part of the third phase of its aid distribution campaign.

The distribution of food parcels and basic supplies to villages in As Silw is part of the ERC’s efforts to improve local conditions and the services provided to local residents experiening adverse conditions.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Juma Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Head of the ERC Team in Aden, said that the UAE’s support for Yemen is part of the desire of the wise leadership, led by President

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support Yemenis and help them overcome their tough conditions. The ERC is intensifying its humanitarian, relief and development support for Yemen and

its people, he added.

The residents of As Silw District praised the ERC’s role in rescuing them and thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for their support.