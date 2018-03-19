Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE investors delegation in Cairo

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the importance of the UAE investors role in developing economic partnership and boosting joint investments between the UAE and Egypt in light of the growing ties between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE has become global investment destination for investors and is continuously working to create a unique investment environment with business owners, as well as strengthening its economic partnership and consolidating joint cooperation frameworks with Egypt in various fields.

The UAE delegation members expressed their pleasure to meet with Sheikh Abdullah, emphasising that joint relations between the UAE and Egypt are witnessing continuous development in various areas including economic and investment fields.

The meeting was attended by Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt; Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary for Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Economy; Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and Jamal Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the UAE International Investors' Council.