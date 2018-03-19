President issues Law on 2018 fiscal year budget

According to the Law, published in the Federal Official Gazette, both the expenditures and the revenues in the Federation's general budget for the fiscal year 2018 have been estimated at AED51.388 billion.

The announced estimated budget is as follows: Federal National Council: AED205,040,000.

United Arab Emirates University: AED1,458,007,000.

Higher Colleges of Technology: AED1,040,856,000.

Zayed University: AED485,200,000.

General Sport Authority: AED244,155,000.

Federal Electricity and Water Authority: AED5,742,509,000.

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments: AED525,306,000.

Zakat Fund: AED30,179,000.

National Media Council: AED159,974,000.

Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology: AED68,505,000.

Federal Customs Authority: AED52,386,000.

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme: AED1,606,600,000.

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority: AED79,405,000.

Emirates Red Crescent: AED299,611,000.

Estimated revenues budget for the Insurance Authority is AED148,000,000. Estimated expenses for FY2018 is AED119,000,000.

State Audit Institution: AED140,448,000.

Federal Authority for Government Human Resources: AED82,105,000.

Securities and Commodities Authority: AED186,000,000.

National Qualifications Authority: AED40,163,000.

Estimated revenues budget of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship for fiscal year 2018 is AED1,278,048,000. Estimated expenses for FY2018 is AED880,000,000.

Federal Transport Authority - Land and Maritime: AED93,233,000.

Estimated revenues budget of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority for fiscal year 2018 is AED1,051,403,000. Estimated expenses for FY2018 is AED1,012,862,000.

UAE Space Agency: AED303,844,000.

Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood: AED15,000,000.

The UAE Vice President's Office for Political Affairs: AED33,950,000.

The UAE Minister of State Office: AED31,200,000.

Federal Demographic Council: AED75,176,000.

National Exhibitions and Conferences Committee: AED12,801,000.

Emirates Diplomatic Academy: AED58,000,000.

The UAE Minister of Tolerance Office: AED15,200,000.

This Law will be effective from 1st January 2018 until 31st December 2018. It will be implemented in accordance with the provisions of Federal Law Decree No. 08 of 2011 concerning the rules of the preparation of the general budget and the final accounts of the federal entities