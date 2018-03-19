RAK Ruler pardons 193 prisoners on occasion of CP's wedding

    His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi
Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, has ordered the release of 193 prisoners from a number of punitive and reformative institutions from the Emirate on the occasion of the wedding of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah and Chairman of the RAK Judicial Council.
Sheik Saud has also pledged to pay all financial obligations due of those pardoned. 
 
Hassan Saeed Mhimed, Attorney-General of Ras al-Khaimah, said that the Ruler's gesture is a translation of the values of tolerance and amnesty that he is keen to establish and expressed profound gratitude to 
 
His Highness for his move as it will reunite the released prisoners with their families, and give them opportunities to start a new life as good members of society, and bring happiness to their families. 
Mhimed congratulated Sheikh Saud and Sheikh Mohammed on this auspicious occasion.