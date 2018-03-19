RAK Ruler pardons 193 prisoners on occasion of CP's wedding

Sheik Saud has also pledged to pay all financial obligations due of those pardoned.

Hassan Saeed Mhimed, Attorney-General of Ras al-Khaimah, said that the Ruler's gesture is a translation of the values of tolerance and amnesty that he is keen to establish and expressed profound gratitude to

His Highness for his move as it will reunite the released prisoners with their families, and give them opportunities to start a new life as good members of society, and bring happiness to their families.

Mhimed congratulated Sheikh Saud and Sheikh Mohammed on this auspicious occasion.