President appoints ambassadors, establishes Bonn Consulate General

The Decrees were published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette.

Federal Decree No. 23 of 2018 provides for the establishment of a UAE Consulate-General in Bonn, Germany, while Federal Decree No. 27 of 2018 appoints Ali Salim Obaid Al Kaabi as the UAE Ambassador to Morocco.

Federal Decree No. 30 of 2018 appoints Ibrahim Mohammed Juma Hassan Al Mansouri as the UAE Ambassador to Panama and Non-Resident Ambassador to Honduras, while Federal Decree No. 57 of 2018 appoints Khalid Khalifa Abdullah Al Mua'lla as the UAE Ambassador to Kenya.