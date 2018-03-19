President Khalifa issues Federal Decree appointing President of Appeal Court

The Federal Decree also stipulated the appointment of Judges Nasser Rashid Ahmed Al-Ramsi Al-Marzouqi and Ibrahim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, as First Instance Court judges, on the third grade.

The judges were sworn in before Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, in the presence of Jassem Saif Bu Asseeba, Director of the Judicial Inspection Department.

The Minister of Justice welcomed the new judges, stressing the importance of the role and responsibilities of the members of the judicial system in achieving justice, as well as in implementing the provisions of the UAE Constitution and laws.