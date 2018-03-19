Beit Al Khair Society launches Ramadan campaign

The launch of the campaign, which coincides with the Year of Zayed 2018, took place during a press conference organised by the Society in Dubai to announce its themes and goals, with the attendance of representatives of its partners and donor organisations, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai.



The campaign’s advertisement was shown during the launch, as well as a documentary about the society’s achievement during the Year of Giving, which included many initiatives, and its contribution of AED214 million to charity projects.



Juma Al Majid, Chairman of the Society, highlighted the campaign’s efforts to assist thousands of families who abstain from begging, as well as urgent humanitarian cases, along with the role of its partners and donors. He added that the campaign will continue to offer support and aid until the morning of Eid Al Fitr.



Al Majid also praised the society’s management and the efforts of its staff, who improved its performance and developed its programmes and projects, helping it win the "Prince Mohammed bin Fahad Al Saud Award for Best Charitable Performance in the Arab World," which took place under the supervision of the Arab League. He also valued its partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, which succeeded, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, in supporting their targeted categories in the UAE and over 65 countries around the world.



Abdeen Taher Al Awadi, General Manager of the Society, explained that the campaign’s goal for the current year is to spend AED90 million on Ramadan projects, while adding that the society organises its Ramadan projects under the Farha (Joy) programme, with the aim of making its beneficiaries happy, through initiatives that include the Ramadan Ration project, which provides food for families who abstain from begging and have limited income, and the Iftar Meal project, which delivers daily iftar meals to tens of thousands of labourers, bystanders and individuals, who cannot have Iftar with their families.