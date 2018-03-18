Hope Makers’ initiative lights Al Rawsha Rock in Beirut

The largest of its kind in the Arab World, it seeks to honour the people of giving in the Arab World with the aim of shedding light on this initiative, which strives to celebrate those who endeavour to create a qualitative and positive change in their communities through humanitarian volunteering projects, while receiving nothing in return.

Alongside the UAE’s Ambassador, the lighting show which continued from 18.00 until midnight was attended by Jamal Itani, President of the Beirut Municipal Council, a number of Municipality officials and citizens who expressed their pride in Beirut being chosen as the first city to receive the "Hope Makers" invitation. The logo, which was lit on the giant rock, renewed the invitation to register for the initiative, which is still receiving requests from candidates until 24th March.

Al Shamsi asserted that the "Hope Makers" initiative addresses Arab women and men who work in order to rise with their communities, investing their time, efforts and capabilities to help others, combat the challenges in their environment, and spread hope and positivity. He further called on Lebanese and Arabs to participate in the initiative.

"The initiative translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, that the hope makers in our Arab World are the makers of civilisation and the future, and we can only rise with hope. If we abandon hope, we abandon any chance of regaining our glory," he added.