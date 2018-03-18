Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of "Government Policies Experts"

Sheikh Hamdan’s remark came as he attended the graduation ceremony of 77 "Government Policies Experts", who represent 30 government entities in Dubai Government. The programme was developed in partnership with London School of Economics and Political Science.

The Crown Prince of Dubai also reviewed the updated copy of the comprehensive guide for government policies, which is designed to aid Dubai’s government entities in developing and implementing new policies and assessing their effect.

The guide consists of seven steps to be followed by government entities which included defining the need for the policy and developing a policy framework; developing and analysing the policy based on facts and figures; creating a theory of policy change; defining and assessing policy options; designing the policy and developing an execution plan; monitoring, evaluating and reviewing the policy; and ensuring the participation of relevant people.