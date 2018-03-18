Zayed Humanitarian Campaign begins mission in Zanzibar

Dr. Reem Othman, Ambassador of Humanitarian Action, said that the Zayed Giving Initiative has been keen, since its establishment, to find realistic solutions to health, social or economic issues, by organising voluntary healthcare programmes.

Emirati heart surgeon Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative and President of UAE Doctors, said the campaign has attracted over 50 volunteers, who were trained to work as part of the campaign’s humanitarian volunteer medical team in Zanzibar, according to the best international standards.

He explained that the coming period will witness progress in the campaign’s humanitarian work in Zanzibar, which will include new sustainable initiatives that will help promote volunteering and add to the UAE’s humanitarian achievements. The campaign also includes the use of mobile clinics and a field hospital, that provide services based on a sustainable operational plan and will aim to treat thousands of elderly people in various villages in Zanzibar, in coordination with the country’s Ministry of Health, he added.

The patients who were treated in the mobile clinics and field hospital from local villages praised the UAE’s humanitarian role, as well as the efforts of volunteer doctors from the UAE and Zanzibar to treat thousands of patients.