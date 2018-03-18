Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation of naval college candidates

The ceremony was attended by Jassim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, and Matar Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, as well as sheikhs, ministers, officials, members of the diplomatic corps, senior officers and the parents of the graduates.

Sheikh Hazza congratulated the graduates and wished them well in serving the nation, raising its flag and protecting its borders.

"Our Armed Forces are an honourable example of preparing a generation that preserves the values of our country, armed with knowledge, expertise and a strong will," Sheikh Hazza said.

Commodore Salem Mohammed Al Kendi, Commander of the College, delivered a speech, in which he welcomed Sheikh Hazza and said, "In light of the efforts of the wise leadership, the country’s overall growth and development are continuing. Major projects are the cornerstone of this giving nation and its future. Therefore, the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College realises the extent of the UAE’s comprehensive advancement and the overall progress of our military, which encourages us to keep pace with these developments."

"The college has witnessed exponential growth and has adopted modern technologies, military training methods and electronic education. It also organises training on simulations and practical training for our naval units, and has promoted its academic co-operation with the Higher Colleges of Technology, enabling it to compete with its counterparts from other advanced navies," he added.

Al Kendi thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces for their unlimited support, while praising the efforts of the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces to ensure the success of the college, as well as the role of the Higher Colleges of Technology in developing its naval studies bachelors programme.

Sheikh Hazza then presented awards to the top graduates and congratulated them for their excellence and scientific achievements.