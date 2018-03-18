Mohammed bin Rashid honours winner of $1 million global teacher prize

Andria Zafirakou is an art and textiles teacher from Alperton Community School, Brent, London, United Kingdom.

The British teacher won a US$1 million award in its fourth year. She also received a gold cup.

"I would also like to extend a huge thank you to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his support of the teaching profession and patronage of this prize."

The ceremony, which took place at Atlantis The Palm Hotel, was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department; Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation, and a number of heads of government, former education ministers and academic, cultural and artistic personalities from across the world.