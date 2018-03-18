Value of tolerance has most profound impact on education and students, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

In his ministerial statement at the sixth annual Global Education and Skills Forum, GESF, in Dubai, he said, "The challenge facing educators, to help prepare students for 2030 and beyond is daunting. Technologies that impact the teaching and learning process will come and go between now and 2030, but it is the values that educators instill in their students that will have a lasting impact."

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the UAE had made education its top priority since its formation. "Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose birth centennial we are celebrating this year, believed ‘that the prosperity and success of the people are measured by the standard of their education’. Sheikh Zayed acted on his belief by building a superb education system from scratch."

Focusing on the theme of this year’s GESF, ‘How do we prepare young people for the world of 2030 and beyond?’ he said, "Changes in technology make foreseeing the reality of 2030 a tough assignment. But we can be sure about a few things. We will still live together in families, communities, and countries. We will still live in a world marked by profound diversities. So, we must prepare our students today to be good men and women in 2030 and beyond."

Sheikh Nahyan said a prominent role will be played by the "character of teachers" as "students will always remember the character of their great teachers. Such good people exert life-long influence." He underpinned the need for promoting a culture of tolerance, calling for "shaping societies that nurture, encourage, and promote tolerance."

He continued, "Tolerance bridges the gaps inherent in diversity. Our outlook broadens, our curiosity sharpens, our understanding deepens, our respect for people different from us increases, and our commitment to our own best values strengthens."