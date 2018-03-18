Egyptian President receives Abdullah bin Zayed

During the meeting, attended by Sameh Shukry, Egyptian Foreign Minister, President el-Sisi and Sheikh Abdullah discussed the brotherly relations between the UAE and Egypt, along with ways to enhance co-operation in various fields. Also discussed were regional and international topics of mutual interest, as well as counter-terrorism efforts and developments in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to the Egyptian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity to Egypt.

President el-Sisi returned the greetings and expressed his wishes of further progress to the UAE. He welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah to Egypt and emphasised the importance of further strengthening ties between the two countries in various domains.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE values its excellent relations with Egypt and expressed keenness to enhance bilateral co-operation in a way that would serve the common interests of the two friendly people.

He also praised the levels of co-ordination and consultation with Egypt to confront challenges facing the region, including the scourge of terrorism.

The meeting was attended by Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, and Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of Arab Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.