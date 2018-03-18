Abdullah bin Zayed heads UAE delegation in Egypt

During the meeting, attendees reviewed bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as means of boosting them in various sectors including commercial, consular, trade and investment, and cultural exchange.

The two sides also discussed current regional and international developments, and also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern including the situation in Yemen, Libya, Syria and Iraq.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries, while praising the level of coordination with Egypt in addressing the challenges and risks facing the region, especially terrorism.

Egypt's Foreign Minister, Sameh Shukry, welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, adding that such visits help enhance mutual cooperation between the two nations. He went on to say that the UAE and Egypt enjoy the support and patronage of the leaderships of the two countries, adding that said support aids in developing ties further.

The meeting was attended by Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, and Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The first session of the UAE-Egypt Economic Committee was held on the sidelines of Sheikh Abdullah's visit to Egypt. The Committee meeting was co-chaired by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Tareq Qabeel, Egypt's Minister of Trade and Industry Minister.