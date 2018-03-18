UAQ Crown Prince launches government performance system

"The Umm Al Quwain government is presenting the adopted plans and programmes, as well as the innovative initiatives that were launched as a model to follow in the promotion of cooperation and mutual action between the working groups on the local and federal levels. They will seek to achieve the best results by benefiting from the experiences and exchanging them to enhance government action and reach the highest rate of happiness and quality of life," he added.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud's remarks came during the launch of the UAE government performance appraisal system in the emirate, in line with its vision and strategic pillars developed in accordance with the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

"We adopted the indexes of the Umm Al Quwain government as a follow-up, in line with the UAE national indexes to represent an approved foundation for the development of the smart performance follow-up system in the emirate," Sheikh Rashid said.

He thanked all working groups for their hard work and devotion to achieve the emirate’s vision and improve government performance across all sectors.

He stressed the importance of doubling efforts and working as one team to accomplish more and highlighted his confidence in the nation’s human resources to translate the vision into a reality and innovative projects that will positively affect the citizens.

The new system includes indexes covering the UAQ strategic vision that is based on five key pillars - tourism, sustainable economy, outstanding infrastructure, cohesive community and innovative government.

The system enables decision-makers to follow up directly with the results and view the strong points in the achievement of these results, as well as the chances of enhancement to direct the local departments to improve the results and overcome the challenges faced by the authorities in the implementation process.

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, launched the emirate's new vision last February to ensure a high quality of life for a cohesive community based on sustainable economies and tourism attractions.