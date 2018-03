According to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the UAE team - earlier this week - launched in the ancient city of Petra a balloon bearing the picture of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as part of the 'Year of Zayed 2018', and within an Arab and international tour aimed at spreading the values of tolerance, love and peace.

The balloon was launched by the Sharjah-based Al Qasimia University in the historic city of Petra in Jordan amidst a huge turnout of members of the public.