UAE media delegation visits 'France 24 Arabic' premises in Paris

The delegation included Mohamed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of the Emirates News Agency, WAM; Mohamed Al Hammadi, Board Chairman of the UAE Journalists Association, Editor-in-Chief of the Arabic language daily Al Ittihad & Executive Director of Editing and Publishing at the Abu Dhabi Media; Raed Barqawi, Executive Chief Editor of the Arabic language daily Al Khaleej; Mona Bu Samra, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan; and Mustafa Al Zarooni, Managing Editor of the English language daily Khaleej Times.

The 24-hour international news and current affairs television network, France 24, have channels that broadcast in French, English and Arabic.

A meeting with Youssef Tsouri, Editor-in-Chief at France 24, occasioned an exchange of views on best international practices and trends in the media industry, with the two sides discussing ways of boosting cooperation between the French channel and different media organisations in the UAE.

The delegation was briefed on the system of work adopted by the French network in terms of staff selection and editorial and transmission techniques.

The UAE delegates expressed belief that the visit is likely to enhance coordination and mutual understanding on the role of media in promotion of the culture of tolerance and social cohesiveness in a rapidly changing and prolific global environment. A culture that, the delegates said, resonates with the approach adopted by the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.



"The UAE leadership is keen on developing the country's capabilities in the field of information and communication technology and is continuously undertaking measures towards this end out of a belief that media is a robust and efficient catalyst for the country’s sustainable development drive," they affirmed.

Tsouri, in turn said that the meeting was a good opportunity to exchange views with leading media figures in the UAE on issues of paramount importance to the media industry.

France 24 was launched on December 6th 2006 and France 24 Arabic is broadcast since 2010 via cable, satellite, ADSL, on mobile phones, tablets and connected TVs around the world.