Mohammed bin Rashid attends Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Ride

Held under the supervision of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), the120 - kilometre Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup saw the participation of local and international riders vying to claim the title.

Attending the race alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed were Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Deputy Ruler and Minister of Finance Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Riding ‘Dhahi’, Saeed Mahmoud Al Khiyari clinched the hotly contested title of the CEI**120 km Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup ending 04:20:28 hours.