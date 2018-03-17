‘One Million Arab Coders’ Initiative reports 1.1 million applicants

The initiative is the largest programme of its kind that seeks to train one million young Arabs in computer programming, in order to empower and equip them with the necessary tools and technological insight to face the challenges of the future. The ultimate goal is to open a wide range of career opportunities for our young people in the future and to inspire a new generation of leaders in the digital economy – the economy of the future.

The programme resonates with the forward-thinking vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and its commitment to equipping young citizens with the skills they need to effectively contribute to the future of their communities. The initiative sharpens young citizens’ abilities across the region and stimulates innovation in order to affect positive change and spread hope amidst the region’s challenges, instability, high unemployment, and limited knowledge of future sciences and technologies.

The great turnout the initiative is experiencing reflects the degree to which young Arabs in the region and the world are aware of the importance of science and technology; it reflects their thirst for knowledge and their commitment to developing their expertise through this opportunity, and improving their skills to be better prepared for the future and to play their part in strategic economic sectors.

The One Million Arab Coders initiative is implemented in three consecutive stages and in collaboration with the Hussein Sajwani - DAMAC Charity Foundation. Registration is open on the website: www.arabcoders.ae.