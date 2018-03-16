France and UAE seek greater joint cultural partnership: French Culture Minister

In her remarks to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the minister indicated that expanding this partnership is motivated by the great success of the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

She added that during her meeting Friday with Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, they reviewed the state of existing cooperation between the two countries, especially the Louver Abu Dhabi which, she said, will remain an exceptional incident and milestone in the Emirati-French ties.

She also noted that it has been agreed to expand the joint cultural partnership to include cinema and music.

She said," The discussions also tackled the Arab World Institute and the UAE pavilion at "Livre Paris" Paris Book Fair. Nyssen also noted that the Emirate of Sharjah is the distinguished Guest of Honour of this edition. She also expressed her happiness at the richness that characterises the cultural scene between the two countries.