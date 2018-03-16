Mufti of Lebanon praises UAE, Saudi position towards his country

He also praised the efforts to strengthen the stability and security of Lebanon, especially those that support its economy and legitimate institutions.

Sheikh Abdul made this statement while he received, at Lebanon's Dar al-Fatwa, Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, and Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari, Acting Chargé d'Affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Lebanon, in the presence of Mou'een Al Merhebi, State Minister for Refugees Affairs of Lebanon, to discuss several Arab and Islamic issues.

Sheikh Abdul also praised the UAE and Saudi Arabia's participation in the "Rome II Ministerial Meeting," to support the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces.