Decision to make UAE the guest of honour of Riyadh Int’l Book Fair a source of pride: UAE Ambassador

Sheikh Shakhbout thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, for granting the UAE the opportunity to participate as the guest of honour at the fair, which is a leading cultural and intellectual platform in the region.

He added that the event is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to promote cultural communication within the Muslim and Arab world and to highlight its support for culture, intellectuals, thinkers and innovators.

In his remarks to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Sheikh Shakhbout said, "We are very happy and proud to be taking part in this important cultural event as its guest of honour, which confirms the strong relations between the leadership and people of our countries."

He added that the fair is a pioneering platform to educate various segments of society and showcase Saudi Arabia’s interest in motivating the youth to read and learn, to create a promising and educated future generation.

Sheikh Shakhbout also visited the UAE pavilion and asked the officials of participating institutions to highlight the traditional heritage of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.