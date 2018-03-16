Noura Al Kaabi, French Minister of Culture discuss bilateral cultural ties

The meetings took place as part of the UAE delegation visiting Paris, headed by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to attend the 38th edition of the Paris Book Fair. The event, taking place from 16th to 19th March, has named Sharjah as the special guest of honour.

During their meeting, Noura Al Kaabi and the French Minister of Culture discussed the framework of cultural cooperation and ways to strengthen the partnership between the two countries, stressing on cultural and literary components. The meeting also shed light on the future of the UAE-France cultural relationship and the importance of cultural and creative collaborations between the sectors of both countries.

Commenting on the meeting, Al Kaabi said: "We enjoy a unique relationship with France on many levels; and it is off the back of this fruitful partnership that we have been able to create a distinctive blend of both cultures and a sense of community between the two countries. We look forward to a continuous cooperation between the two countries in the years to come, that will no doubt be steeped in creativity and culture."

In a another meeting, the Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development met with the Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, and discussed ways to strengthen creative industries in the UAE through capacity-building, supporting networking efforts, information sharing, and raising awareness of various stakeholders about the contribution of culture to a sustainable economy.

The meeting highlighted the importance of cooperation regarding the protection of endangered cultural heritage in conflict zones as well as highlighting the importance of encouraging cultural and creative entrepreneurship through start-up, training and mentorship programs.

Al Kaabi also met with Jean de Loisy, President of the Palais de Tokyo, to discuss potential collaborations between UAE museums and Palais de Tokyo, as well as exploring apprenticeships and internships for professional and emerging Emirati artists at Palais de Tokyo.

In recognition of the Emirate’s commitment to artistic and cultural excellence, Sharjah has been selected as the guest of honor city at the Paris Book Fair 2018. The announcement, made in in March of last year by former French President, Francois Hollande, highlights Sharjah’s exemplary cultural standing on an international level particularly in showcasing Arab culture and heritage in France and beyond.

The UAE delegation visiting France includes over 150 writers, journalists, artists and intellectuals working to convey the UAE’s culture, heritage and folklore to the French capital through a programme of special activations across the duration of the fair.