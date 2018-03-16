Thousands of Sudanese children benefit from Sheikha Fatima's hospital

The initiative came in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and under the umbrella of initiatives for the 'Year of Zayed' and Emirati Children's Day.

The hospital is currently serving a number of Sudanese villages as part of an initiative launched by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and under the patronage of Wedad Babiker, Chairperson of the Sanad Charity Foundation and wife of the Sudanese President.

In a joint initiative between Zayed Giving Initiative, the GWU and the Sanad Charity Foundation, in partnership with the Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House and the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, the mobile medical facility provides the best-of-its-kind diagnostic, treatment, preventive and surgical services for women and children.

Noura Al Swiaidi, GWU Director-General, highlighted Sheikha Fatima's keenness in supporting mothers and children in UAE, as well as across the world, particularly in healthcare.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan laid the foundations for such humanitarians activities, which were followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, she said.

The initiative has successfully managed to get its massage to thousands of children residing in Sudanese villages across the country. "Our highly trained medical staff contributed greatly in alleviating the suffering of thousands underprivileged children, increasing public awareness on different pediatric diseases and best preventive and treatment measures," Al Swiaidi added. "Many of the sick children in the hospital are currently receiving treatment for respiratory and gastronomical cases," she explained.

The hospital is equipped with the latest medical supplies, including a reception, an ER, ICU and lab units, as well as a pharmacy.

Mashair Al-Dawalab, Sudan's Minister of Welfare and Social Security, commended the role played by the UAE in providing humanitarian assistances to Sudan and the strong relationship between the two brotherly countries.

The Minister also lauded Sheikha Fatima's efforts in the humanitarian field noting that, "This initiative and its mobile hospitals are empowering doctors and paramedics to provide the much needed medical services in different areas."

"GWU is also working on forging very valuable partnerships between a number of Emirati and Sudanese organisations to provide the best-of-its-kind healthcare services to the Sudanese children in villages and remote areas," she concluded.