UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Romanian President

Al Matrooshi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Romanian President and their wishes for more progress and welfare to the government and people of Romania.

President Iohannis, in turn, extended his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and wished the UAE and its people further progress and development.

The Romanian President wished the UAE Ambassador success in his work to develop and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.