UAE Ambassador to Cuba participates in 2nd Co-operation Meeting of Association of Caribbean States

Dr. June Soomer, Secretary-General of the ACS, and Raul Li Causi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, highlighted the importance of strengthening the association’s co-operation, not only between its members but also with its partners from around the world.

The heads of an ACS committee concerned with climate change presented their efforts and projects that aim to tackle the region’s challenges related to climate change.

The UAE pledged to donate US$10 million to assist the region’s rebuilding efforts, after the hurricanes that struck last year.