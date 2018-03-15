Children deserve all kinds of care and support: Hazza bin Zayed

In a statement on the occasion of Emirati Children's Day, which falls on 15th March each year, Sheikh Hazza said, "Children deserve all kinds of care and support from all of us; They are the fertile land in which nations grow and flourish."

He said that this event is an opportunity to enhance the UAE's achievements and its legislations, raise the society's awareness about children rights, and develop ways to protect and prepare them for the future.

Sheikh Hazza also expressed his appreciation to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her great responsibility of supporting families and child care.