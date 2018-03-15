UAE reliable healthcare destination: Nahyan bin Mubarak

''The leaders of our country have promoted both public and private healthcare enterprises. The UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahayan, strongly supported by the Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahayan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is a country committed not only to providing the best care for the sick and injured but also to promoting healthy habits and preventing disease. The concerns of this conference mirror the concerns of this country,'' Sheikh Nahyan said.

''The power of tolerance to foster human well-being is familiar to us in the UAE. In this Year of Zayed, the centennial of the birth of the founder of the United Arab Emirates, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, we are recalling his dedication to "tolerance, compassion, and dialogue" in dealing with leaders of other countries.

Those attributes also characterised his leadership of our new nation. Sheikh Zayed welcomed talented and ambitious people from all over the world to live and work in the UAE. Like healthcare professionals, he did not discriminate between the country’s guests. Furthermore, his tolerance, compassion, and dialogue promoted the creation of a peaceful, cooperative, and productive global society marked by extraordinary diversity,'' he added.

Dr. Ayesha Al Dhaheri, Chair of the Conference, said the three-day IGD-2018 highlights the theme "Healthy Ageing: Paediatric to Geriatric".

''The IGD Conference-2018 with the theme of Healthy Ageing: Paediatric to Geriatric is the first such event to be held in the region. It will feature leading keynote speakers, session speakers and poster presenters. More than 55 researchers will present their research on topics related to healthy ageing, along with age-related changes in metabolism and body composition, as well as the effects of conditions that develop during the ageing process,'' she added.

The conference provides a great platform for multidisciplinary collaboration between medical professionals, scientific and public health researchers from around the world.