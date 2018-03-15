Emirati Children’s Day reflects UAE’s efforts to raise aware future leaders: Al Rumaithi

"We are proud that the country is providing children with the best protection and well-being programmes, which aim to promote family coherence and raise an aware generation who are capable of leading the future while reflecting the vision of the country’s leadership which believes that human beings are the core of the development process," Al Rumaithi said.

Emirati Children’s Day confirms the UAE’s respect for the rights of families and children, in light of international conventions and treaties related to children’s rights, which reflects the nature of the Emirati community that commits to its values and traditions derived from Islam, he added.

Al Rumaithi stressed that celebrating Emirati Children’s Day is a shining beacon amongst the UAE’s proud humanitarian efforts while highlighting its community of compassion, giving and co-existence, as well as the attention of the "Mother of the UAE" and the social values promoted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He thanked Sheikha Fatima for her initiative, which confirms the confidence of the Emirati community in their leadership, in light of its approach to combining modernity and the UAE’s traditional values.