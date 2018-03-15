Sheikha Fatima receives children celebrating Emirati Children’s Day

Sheikha Fatima expressed her happiness at the children’s enthusiasm and their spontaneity in expressing their ideas and future ambitions while giving her support for these ideas. "This gives us hope, as our children are walking on the right path, and they deserve all the support and care from us," she added.

She urged the children to work hard, persevere in their studies, and benefit from the opportunities provided to them by their country, as well as to practice their hobbies, such as sports, art and innovation, which will develop their ideas and help them prepare for the future.

The children expressed their happiness at meeting the "Mother of the Nation," who completely supports them and their future ambitions.

"Our mother, Sheikha Fatima, is the best example of a mother who cares for her children and provides them with every opportunity to achieve their wishes and aspirations, which pushes them to continue their journey and to benefit from all that is new and all will benefit them and their nation," they said.

The meeting was also attended by Rym Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.