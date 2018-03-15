Turkmen President visits Wahat Al Karama

The Turkmen president was received by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.

The visit began with the Honour Guard performing a ceremony, after which Berdimuhamedow laid a wreath before the Memorial, which is made up of 31 massive aluminum panels leaning on one another to symbolise solidarity between the people and the leadership of the UAE.

Accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun, the Turkmen president toured the site’s prominent areas and concluded his visit by signing the visitors’ log and lauding the UAE’s heroes for their noble sacrifices and inspiring bravery in the face of adversity.

The visiting president was accompanied by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and Hasan Abdullah Al Adhab, the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, during the visit.