Mohamed bin Zayed, Turkmen President attend signing of agreements, MoUs

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, were present during the signing and exchanging of the documents of the agreements and MoUs at the Presidential Palace.

Among those who also attended the signing ceremony were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary- General of the Executive Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; and Lt. General Juma Ahmed Al Bawardi Al Falasi, Adviser to Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The draft co-operation agreement on combatting terrorism, organised crime, illegal traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the draft Extradition Convention and the draft agreement on Criminal Issues and a MoU on mutual exemption from visas for diplomatic, VIP and special passport holders were signed by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs, The co-operation agreement in the cultural field was likewise signed by Dr. Gargash and Atageldi Shamyradov, Turkmen Minister of Culture. An agreement for amending the avoidance of double taxation was signed by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Batyr Bazarov, Turkmenistan Minister of Finance and Economy.

An agreement between the Department of Economic Development - Dubai and the Turkmen State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs was signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Rahimberdy Jepbarov, Chairman of the Board of State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs.

Mubadala Petroleum Company also has a MoU with the Turkmen National Oil and Gas Company to discuss prospects for co-operation in the oil and gas exploration field in Turkmenistan which was signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and from the Turkmen side, Myrat Archayev, State Minister of Turkmenistan – the Chairman of the State Concern, Turkmengaz.

A co-operation agreement between Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Government of Turkmenistan was signed by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, ADFD Director-General, and Rahimberdy Jepbarov, Chairman of the Board of State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan.