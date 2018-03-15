Mohamed bin Zayed receives Turkmenistan's President

An official reception ceremony was held upon President Berdimuhamedow's arrival, where the national anthems of Turkmenistan, along with the firing of 21 artillery rounds to greet the country's guests.

President Berdimuhamedow was greeted by a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials, while Sheikh Mohamed greeted the senior officials accompanying the President of Turkmenistan.

Those who greeted the Turkmen President included H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary- General of the Executive Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi is the Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Major General Lt. General Juma Ahmed Al Bowardi Al Falasi, Adviser to Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Force.

Turkmenistan side included Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Esenmyrat Orazgeldiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers; Bahargul Abdyyeva, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers; Maksat Babayev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers; Yaylym Berdiyev, Minister of Defence; Begench Gundogdyyev, Head of the State Border Service – Commander of Border Guard Forces; Yagshigeldi Kakayev, Adviser to the President of Turkmenistan on Oil and Gas Issues; Shamuhammet Durdulyyev, Mayor of Ashgabat; Batyr Bazarov, Minister of Finance and Economy; Dovran Orazmyradov, Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations; Mammetmyrat Geldinyyazov, Minister of Education, Atageldi Shamyradov, Minister of Culture, Myrat Archayev, State Minister of Turkmenistan – the Chairman of the State Concern (Turkmengaz); Bayramgeldi Ovezov, Minister of Communication, Alym Owezow; Head of the State concern (Turkmenawtoyollary); Dowran Saburov, Head of the State Service (Turkmenhovayollary); Amanmyrat Gurdov, Chairman of the State Service of Maritime and River Transport; Mergennepes Annanepesov, Director-General of the State Association (Turkmen atlary), Rahimberdy Jepbarov, Chairman of the Board of State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs; Aleksandr Dadayev, Mayor of Awaza area of the Turkmenbashy, as well as a number of senior officials.