Mohamed bin Zayed, Turkmen President discuss stronger relations, latest regional developments

They discussed ways to develop bilateral relations, the latest global developments, and issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the President of Turkmenistan and expressed his confidence that the visit would contribute to strengthening the UAE-Turkmen relations and enhance the political, economic and cultural bonds between the two friendly people and countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, gives great importance to relations with Turkmenistan, while stating that ties between the two sides are based on strong pillars of understanding and joint interest and is witnessing significant importance during the past years, thanks to the joint will of the leadership of the two countries.

He also indicated that the continuous consultations between the two countries make them optimistic regarding the future of the Emirati-Turkmen ties, especially since these relations have the potential of development, expansion and promising opportunities in the gas, oil, renewable energy and other fields.

Turkmen President expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, lauding the overall cultural renaissance being witnessed by the UAE in all fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Berdimuhamedow also tackled ways to develop co-operation in investment, economic, tourism, cultural and other domains, which would contribute to achieving the aspirations of the two countries and its people.

They also reviewed a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest. In conclusion, they emphasised their joint desire to boost relations and intensify ties, co-operation and co-ordination in all fields that serve development, progress, and welfare of the two friendly people.

They stressed the importance of doubling the international community's efforts to achieve peace, security and co-existence in the region and the world to promote tolerance, dialogue and concepts of co-existence among various people.

