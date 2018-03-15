Children are the nation’s cornerstone, future leaders: Suhail Al Mazrouei

He made this statement while participating in a reading session with students from the Nahda National Schools, which was organised by the Ministry of Energy and Industry as part of Emirati Children’s Day, the UAE Month of Reading and the Year of Zayed.

Al Mazrouei added that the UAE has launched many initiatives that aim to protect children, provide them with education, health and care, promote their capacities and skills, and encourage them to innovate while promoting traditional values, giving and good citizenship, to become the ambassadors of the UAE and the children of Zayed, wherever they go.

She also honoured several excellent students, who won many reading awards in the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries, in the presence of Saeed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Director-General of the Nahda National Schools.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry has held education competitions for children, which aim to promote a knowledge-based economy, strategic thinking and future planning through collective and interactive games. It also offered the children copies of a story about two heroic leaders.