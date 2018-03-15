UAE participates in UNRWA conference

Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, led the country's delegation to the conference which addressed ways of ensuring sustainable solutions for UNRWA to continue its humanitarian operations to help Palestinian refugees.

The conference, which was opened by Ayman Al Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, Sameh Shoukri, Egypt's Foreign Minister, and Sweden's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Margot Wallstrom, in the presence of United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and representatives of more than 70 humanitarian organisations, has ensured a US$100 million pledge out of a total amount of $446 million needed to meet the basic humanitarian needs of Palestinian refugees.