UAE to repair highway in Shabwa, Yemen

Mohammed Saif Al Muhairi, ERC Representative in Shabwa, said that the ERC, under the umbrella of its "Year of Zayed" initiative, is undertaking a number of services projects across the Yemeni governorates, "With the ultimate objective of restoring normal life and helping our brothers to overcome their current difficult living conditions caused by the Houthi insurgents." Pointing out that the project will boost trade and social ties between villages and areas located alongside this vital highway, thus improving the living conditions of the people living on the Shabwa coastline.

He also said that the agreement is part of a comprehensive work plan for refurbishing and maintaining vital facilities in Shabwa that spans over several phases.

In addition to the humanitarian assistance, the development projects undertaken by the UAE in Yemen reflect the keenness of the UAE's leadership to support the Yemeni people to overcome current hardships, he said. "The UAE is exerting great efforts to rebuild liberated areas and support infrastructure projects, including roads and highways," Al Muhairi added.

Mohamed Ali Yagoub, Shabwa's Director-General of Roads Maintenance Centre at the General Establishment for Roads and Bridges, stressed the importance of this project in easing traffic between the different areas of the governorate, commending, "The valuable support provided by UAE to the development and infrastructure projects in Yemen, particularly in Shabwa."