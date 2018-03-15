Al Roumi: World Happiness Report confirms UAE’s leading wellbeing stature

"This vision was developed under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the close follow-up by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," Al Roumi said.

"The concerted efforts and achievements made by federal and local government entities in the UAE to incorporate a culture of happiness and wellbeing in their environments and make it an important objective in their daily work was a key catalyst to rank the UAE as the 20th happiest country in the World Happiness Report," added Al Roumi.