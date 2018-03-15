UAE Ambassador presents credentials as Non-resident Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina

During the meeting, Al-Rumaithi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Bosnian President, as well as their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the government and people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina , in turn, extended his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and wished the UAE and its people further progress and development.

Concluding the meeting, the President wished the UAE Ambassador success in his work to develop and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.