FNC delegation visits "Morocco in Abu Dhabi" event

The cultural event is welcomed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, runs under the patronage of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, and supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and is followed up by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

During the tour, Bin Ghalita said, "The distinguished relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco are exemplified by this event, which conveys the fascinating aspects of Moroccan civilisation and the remarkable traditional crafts passed across generations. We are proud that such crafts enrich the Arab-Islamic legacies and the field of global human heritage."

He also praised the, "excellent setup of the exhibition that presents Moroccan culture at its best".

The visit began as the guests passed through the impressive wooden gate of the venue, walked across the exquisitely decorated hall, which has been adorned with a two-million-square-foot mosaic glazed floor (zellige), brightly coloured walls, elegant marble columns and ceiling glittering with copper chandeliers, while musicians were performing a combination of traditional and spiritual rhymes with modern harmonies.

Then they headed to the traditional craftsmanship section that showcases the genius and talents of Moroccan craftsmen through many traditional handicraft products that reflect the ancient Arab and Islamic heritage.

The guests then moved on to the fashion section where splendid Moroccan costumes of both traditional and modern styles are displayed through daily fashion shows demonstrating the unique style and elegance of Moroccan women. They later enjoyed a variety of live cooking shows introduced by some renowned Moroccan chefs preparing exquisite dishes.

The tour concluded at the Moroccan Heritage Museum that shows a wide collection of manuscripts, Islamic coins, oil lamps, Islamic ceramic pots, a rare statue of King Juba II, along with historical photographs and information about the Mzoura archaeological site.

The event, which opened on 7th March, is open to public until 19th March 2018 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.