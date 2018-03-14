UAE reiterates belief that only a political solution can stop bloodshed in Syria

The statement was delivered by Fatma Ahmed Al Muhairi, Third Secretary at the UAE Diplomatic Mission in Geneva, as part of an interactive dialogue on the oral update of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria.

At the start of her speech, Al Muhairi welcomed the members of the Commission while appreciating their efforts to inform the Council about the developments in Syria from July 2017 to January 2018, according to Human Rights Council Resolution No. 20/28.

"The UAE shares the concerns of the Chairman of the Commission regarding the deteriorating situation in Syria over the last seven years, as well as civilian casualties, widespread starvation, and the destruction of key infrastructure and facilities. The UAE also shares the Commission’s opinions on the escalating Syrian crisis and the failure of the international community to contain it, despite the reliable information provided by the Commission to the various relevant entities, most notably the Security Council and the General Assembly," Al Muhairi said.

"The UAE is following, with much concern, the effects of war on civilians and is renewing its humanitarian commitments to the Syrian people. The size of aid provided by the UAE to Syria between 2012 and the start of 2018 has reached US$7.860 million, which includes support for all vital social sectors, including food, health, drinking water, education and shelter centres inside Syria and in neighbouring countries," she added.

Al Muhairi continued, "The UAE reiterates its firm belief that a political solution is the only way to stop the bloodshed, restore security and stability, fulfil the aspirations of the Syrian people, and protect the unity and safety of Syrian territories."

In her concluding remarks, Al Muhairi stressed that the UAE supports the recommendations in the Commission’s report and is calling on the international community to work together to place appropriate mechanisms to implement said recommendations, to establish a permanent and fair solution to the Syrian crisis.