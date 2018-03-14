Family Development Foundation to celebrate Emirati Children’s Day

The celebration is part of the initiative that was launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, and the National Motherhood and Childhood Strategy. It is also the adoption of the decision of the Ministerial Development Council to declare 15th March as Emirati Children’s Day.

Emirati Children’s Day aims to raise the awareness of the Emirati community and UAE residents about children’s rights and their place in the family and community, by promoting the role of public and private institutions in achieving community development and implementing national plans and programmes that support all segments of the community.

The FDF will also organise various events during the celebration in four centres in Abu Dhabi, which are Abu Dhabi Centre, Abu Dhabi Gate Centre, Ramah Centre and Sila Centre, to encourage the participation of large numbers of children.

The events will include a workshop, titled, "Be Safe, Be Smart," which will introduce children to the topics of safety, protection and preventing accidents while playing at home.