UAE participates in workshop on judicial authority’s role in achieving sustainable development

The country was represented by Mubarak Mohammed Al Hammadi, Head of the Human Rights Regional Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Ambassador Dr. Badr Al Din Alali, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League Social Affairs Sector, warned about the dangers posed by armed conflicts and the spread of terrorism and extremism, which are obstacles to development and threaten people’s lives. The issue also requires a combined regional effort to strengthen Arab judicial co-operation, to counter criminal or terrorist plans to attack the safety of Arab communities and the stability of Arab countries, he added while stressing that development is a basic human right, and every citizen has the right to help achieve it.

He further added that strengthening the rule of law is a key factor to realising economic and social growth, which requires appropriate legal frameworks and real partnerships, especially with the private sector and civil society organisations, to overcome obstacles and advance joint Arab work.

Chancellor Mohamed Fazee, Chairperson of the Arab Human Rights Committee, said, in his speech, that the seminar aims to discuss and analyse the connections between human rights and respecting the rule of law and achieving sustainable development, as well as to exchange expertise, knowledge and the means of facing the challenges related to strengthening these connections.