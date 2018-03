Al Afari, who is also Non-resident Chargae D'Affaires in Mauritius and Swaziland, conveyed to Lutchmeenaraidoo greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of Mauritius.

Lutchmeenaraidoo praised his country's progressive ties with the UAE and expressed his government's keenness to provide facilities to Emirati investors in Mauritius.