'Hajj: Memories of a Journey' promotes tolerance, peace, cultural pluralism: Noura Al Kaabi

It is also an opportunity to introduce future generations to the values that were promoted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, she added.

She made this statement while visiting, in the presence of Dr. Yousef Al Obaidly, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, the exhibition, being held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and organised by the Grand Sheikh Zayed Mosque Centre, in cooperation with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

Drawing on Sheikh Zayed's own Hajj journey in 1979, the exhibition also highlights the experiences of Emirati pilgrims over the years. Through a showcase of artefacts, historic photographs, multi-media displays, and commissioned contemporary installations, the exhibition unfolds a rich and engaging narrative charting the history and cultural context for this spiritual pilgrimage.

During the exhibition tour, Al Kaabi learned about the historic journeys undertaken by the pilgrims and viewed rare manuscripts, historic photographs, contemporary artworks, old copies of the Holy Quran, and the initiatives and projects launched by the mosque, as part of its strategic plan to promote tolerance and cultural interactions between various cultures and communities.

Dr. Al Obaidly expressed his happiness at Al Kaabi’s visit, will help to promote cultural cooperation between the centre and the ministry.

He added that the exhibition has attracted 130,000 visitors of various nationalities, reflecting the success of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center and its many cultural activities and programmes.