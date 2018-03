Etihad Rail’s 1,200 km network will extend across the UAE, from the border of Saudi Arabia to the border of Oman. It is expected to serve about 16 million passengers and 50 million tonnes of freight.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed was briefed by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Etihad Rail, on the progress of the project.