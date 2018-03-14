RAK Ruler receives delegation participating in Special Olympics

His Highness welcomed the delegation and wished them a good stay and success in the regional games, which will be hosted by the capital Abu Dhabi from 14th to 22nd March.

Sheikh Saud emphasised that the UAE's hosting of the Special Olympics is an affirmation of the distinguished position and reputation enjoyed by the UAE thanks to the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The UAE has become the host of the most important sporting events in the world and has succeeded in organising it with great merit and ability, which reflects the ability of young national cadres to organise various tournaments.

Sheikh Saud listened to a detailed explanation of the most important events that will be held during the Special Olympics and the most important events accompanying the championship.

Minister Buhumaid, in turn, expressed her appreciation and thanks to the Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, who provided guidance and advice to the participating athletes.